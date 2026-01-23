Bethenny Frankel opens up about her chronic stage 2 kidney disease

Her doctor verified her diagnosis, although he was not certain what had brought it upon her. In fact, the possible explanations for her ailment were her serious allergic reaction, autoimmune disease, or her lack of adequate water consumption. In fact, Bethenny revealed that she had hydration packets but did not consume water.

The kidney expert emphasized that drinking plenty of water should be given utmost priority by drinking at least 1.5 liters of water every day. The expert also told her to avoid ibuprofen, turmeric, ice cream, and some other things. Though the process will surely correct the damage done to her kidneys, her doctor told her that this may be her future problem as well.

Such a condition could have caused some urinary tract infections that she experienced in her past. Hydration was the initial solution in dealing with the illness. She was advised that she needs at least 4 litres of water on a daily basis rather than trying her best to hydrate with food like kombucha.