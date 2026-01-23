Britney Spears is helping son Jayden launch music career: Reports

Jayden, an accomplished pianist since he was little, has turned his focus in recent times to music production and beat-making. According to sources close to the family, Britney thinks his "fresh sound" and puts his nose to the grindstone like she did back in the day. Ever since their highly publicised reconciliation in 2024, their bond has grown much stronger. Jayden reportedly has been living with his mother in Los Angeles full-time so that he can collaborate on his creative projects with her.

While Britney has sworn never to return alone, she recently teased that a possible performance with Jayden overseas could happen "very soon."

The family dynamic, however, remains bittersweet. While Jayden has kissed and made up with his mum, his older brother Sean Preston, 20, is more cagey. Despite Britney’s invitations, Sean Preston reportedly refused to spend Christmas with her, opting to remain in Louisiana with his grandmother and aunt.

However, ex-husband Kevin Federline remains optimistic about the healing process. He recently said that both boys "always will" love their mother, while he was hopeful that these new professional and personal ties will continue to mend their long-strained bond.