Palaash Muchhal accused of cheating financier of Rs 40 lakh, complaint filed

The financier said that Palaash promised the movie would be released on the OTT platform within a short period, ensuring a prompt monetary return as well. Vaibhav invested a total of Rs 40 lakh in reliance on such promises. He handed over the money in instalments, in cash, as well as with the help of Google Pay. He also represented the transactions as evidence to the police.

However, the film was not completed. When the money was asked to be refunded to Vaibhav, Palaash agreed to repay the money. But later on, he allegedly did not take his calls or allow him to call his contact number. After waiting for several months, Vaibhav chose to file a police complaint against Palaash of financial fraud at the Sangli police.

The police officials confirmed that an official complaint has been made by film financer Vaibhav Mane. But the investigations are yet to start. The singer or his team has not given any official statement on this case.

Palaash Muchhal made news a few weeks ago when his wedding to cricketer Smriti Mandhana was called off, and reports of his infidelity surfaced online. After that ordeal, Palaash Muchhal is all set to start working again and is preparing to start filming his next venture. For this upcoming film of Palaash Muchhal, actor Shreyas Talpade will be playing a main character.