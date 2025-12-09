Palash Muchhal deletes proposal video after wedding with Smriti Mandhana is called off

After​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Smriti Mandhana and Indian cricketer Palash Muchhal's wedding was officially called off, Palash Muchhal deleted his proposal video from his social media accounts, thus intensifying speculation around the abrupt end to their relationship. On the 7th of December 2025, Smriti Mandhana publicly confirmed the cancellation, which put an end to the countless rumours surrounding their wedding that had been postponed for quite some time. The now-deleted clip had earlier shown Muchhal proposing to Mandhana at a cricket stadium and had gone viral at the time.

Smriti Mandhana confirms wedding called off in an official statement

On the day when everything was going downhill for the couple, Smriti Mandhana came up with the most amazing Instagram post of her life. It was her official confirmation that the wedding, originally scheduled for 23 November 2025 in Sangli, Maharashtra, would not be happening. After enumerating various developments in recent weeks leading up to the decision, she made it clear that she hadn't only thought it through but had kept the choice to share this much of her life's intimate matters with the public. Of course, there was no doubt in the world that Mandhana would be her national team's star player on the cricket field.