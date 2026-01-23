Paris Hilton opens up about her sex tape scandal; calls it an abuse

Paris Hilton gets emotional about the after effects of the sex tape that was leaked without her consent in the early 2000s. Within the recently released documentary film by Paris, entitled Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir, there is a discussion about the trauma caused by the sex tape and the long road to the rediscovery of one’s own voice. The film is focused her life as she prepares for her first-ever full-length concert, set to happen at the Hollywood Palladium.

A privacy violation that shaped Paris Hilton’s public image

There are also brief scenes where she explains that the video was shot in 2001, and she was just 19 years old at that particular moment. A portion of the video had come into circulation in 2003, just a matter of days before the premiere of her reality show, The Simple Life. As per Paris, at first, she was of the view that the video must have been fabricated. However, things changed when she was forwarded the video by her manager, hence confirming the existence and authenticity of the video. Subsequently, the actual video was also made public.