Beckham family feud: Cruz sparks fresh speculation with cryptic posts

This is while the Beckham family stays in the limelight — and 20-year-old Cruz Beckham took to Instagram on 22 January with a series of somewhat cryptic stories. His posts come just days after his elder brother, Brooklyn, 26, made explosive claims about an ongoing rift between him and his parents, David and Victoria.

Cruz Beckham’s posts featuring mother Victoria’s song fuel buzz amid family feud

In one post, Cruz posted a relaxed photo of himself with a can of Guaraná Antarctica — weirdly captioned by his mum’s 2001 solo track, I’m Not Such an Innocent Girl. No caption from Cruz has been attached to the picture but the song choice has tongues wagging. The song was recently at the centre of controversy after the Brooklyn claimed Victoria "hijacked" his and Nicola Peltz Beckham’s first wedding dance by performing "inappropriately."

A family divided?

The timing of Cruz’s activity is particularly pointed. Earlier this week, Brooklyn broke his silence with a scathing statement, saying that he is "standing up for himself" and no longer trying to reconcile with his family. He further claimed his parents have tried to tear his marriage apart, adding to reports that family members have blocked each other on social media.