Nagaland’s pop-rock band Trance Effect on performing at Lollapalooza this weekend

Tako: To be honest, we’re still in a state of shock that we’re going to perform at Lollapalooza. We’re extremely grateful to the organisers for giving us this opportunity. The moment our band’s name appeared on the poster, it felt like the band’s perception and stature instantly rose.

We’re currently touring across India and parts of Southeast Asia, and we’ve met many amazing bands and organisers along the way. Whenever we metion Lollapalooza, the level of respect toward us immediately changes. In that sense, we truly believe that performing at this concert will open doors we never imagined, and we’re beyond stoked for what lies ahead. During our tour, we’ve also played at many venues across the Northeast. The pride and love people there have shown us for representing the region at Lollapalooza has been incredibly moving. Many see it as a win for all the seven states that we’re carrying the Northeast with us onto a global stage. Just like how it has inspired us, we believe this moment will help draw attention from the rest of India to the incredible music coming out of the Northeast.