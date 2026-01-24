Nagaland’s pop-rock band Trance Effect on performing at Lollapalooza this weekend
Pop-rock Band Trance Effect, hailing from Nagaland, is trending not only for their recently released track Find Me, featuring popular South Korean band Mongdoll, but also for their upcoming debut performance at Lollapalooza. The nearly decade-old band, headlined by vocalist Iuli Yeptho, guitarists T-Jay and Tako Chang, and drummer Sosang Longkumer, has two EPs Clowns and Are We There Yet?, along with several singles. Ahead of their performance at Lollapalooza India in Mumbai this weekend, we have a chat with the band. Excerpts:
What can the audience expect from you at Lollapalooza?
Tako: We’re bringing our absolute A-game. The setlist is packed with our strongest songs, the ones our listeners connect with the most, so it’s going to be high energy, groovy, and a whole lot of fun. We’re also debuting a brand new, unreleased track, and we’re excited to see how the crowd reacts to it.
What does performing at Lollapalooza mean to you? What does it mean to other struggling NE musicians?
Tako: To be honest, we’re still in a state of shock that we’re going to perform at Lollapalooza. We’re extremely grateful to the organisers for giving us this opportunity. The moment our band’s name appeared on the poster, it felt like the band’s perception and stature instantly rose.
We’re currently touring across India and parts of Southeast Asia, and we’ve met many amazing bands and organisers along the way. Whenever we metion Lollapalooza, the level of respect toward us immediately changes. In that sense, we truly believe that performing at this concert will open doors we never imagined, and we’re beyond stoked for what lies ahead. During our tour, we’ve also played at many venues across the Northeast. The pride and love people there have shown us for representing the region at Lollapalooza has been incredibly moving. Many see it as a win for all the seven states that we’re carrying the Northeast with us onto a global stage. Just like how it has inspired us, we believe this moment will help draw attention from the rest of India to the incredible music coming out of the Northeast.
How do you gauge audience preferences while making a song?
Sosang: I don’t chase preferences. I focus on honesty. If a song feels real to me and people connect to it in their own way, I know I’m aligned with the audience. That connection can’t be forced.
How do you gauge audience preferences while making a song?
Sosang: I don’t chase preferences. I focus on honesty. If a song feels real to me and people connect to it in their own way, I know I’m aligned with the audience. That connection can’t be forced.
Are the struggles of bands different from those of solo artistes? If yes, how?
Iuli: Every artiste’s journey is different, and in many ways the struggles overlap, whether you’re a band or a solo artiste. So it’s quite debatable to clearly separate the two. That said, if there’s one noticeable difference, it would be the process of decision-making. In a band, you’re constantly bringing different personalities, opinions, and creative visions together, and reaching a unanimous agreement can sometimes be challenging. For a solo artiste, those decisions are more individual. But at the end of the day, the hustle, passion, and sacrifices remain very much the same.
How supportive is the government?
Iuli: The state has always been supportive of artistes here, and we’ve personally experienced that support as a band. Whether it’s during new song releases, performances, or even financial assistance, we truly appreciate how the state celebrates our milestones and shares our achievements. Having a dedicated department like the Task Force for Music and Arts (TaFMA) in our midst makes a huge difference; it reassures artistes that there is always a system in place that believes and stands by us.
Your band has gone through changes over the years, like members leaving the band. How do you cope with the same?
Iuli: Yes, we’ve had our share of line-up changes over the years. We honestly believe that everything happens for a reason, and those changes have played a big role in shaping who we are today. It has taught us and helped us grow stronger. We’re trying to do better every day as a band together, not just as bandmates, but more like family. Like siblings, we argue, share friendly banter, disagree at times, and then move past it, come together to create music and continue doing what we love, just like we always have.
What are the issues you usually face as artistes from NE? After so many performances across the globe, has the picture changed?
T-Jay: As artistes from the Northeast, we’re always filled with love, gratitude, and appreciation from our supporters. Yet there’s still a noticeable gap—we continue to struggle with fully entering mainstream Indian platforms and major festivals, largely due to persistent logistics challenges. Many organisers hesitate or back out when it comes to artistes from Nagaland because of travel, connectivity, and other practical hurdles.
That said, after years of performing across the globe, the picture is slowly but steadily shifting in a positive direction. We’re building a strong and growing fanbase in Southeast Asia, where audiences in Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam have shown incredible appreciation for Trance Effect’s sound. We’ve had the honour of playing in Vietnam twice now—including standout sets at festivals like HOZO Music Têt—which feels truly special and validating. These international experiences, combined with our recent regional tour (featuring spots at Big Mountain Festival in Thailand, Music Matters in Singapore, and upcoming ones like Lollapalooza India), are helping bridge that gap and open more doors back home and beyond.
Where do you want to see the band in the next five years?
T- Jay: We envision Trance Effect touring extensively across the globe, reaching new audiences and stages. We want to collaborate with our favourite artistes, share the stage with them, and create music that blends our indie pop-rock roots with fresh influences. Some of the names on our wishlist include Salim Merchant, Amit Trivedi, Shankar Ehsaan Loy (SEL), The Midnight, The 1975, LANY, and John Mayer. Those dream moments—whether it’s a joint track, a festival co-headline, or simply sharing the stage— would be incredible milestones for us as a band from Nagaland.
What are your upcoming projects?
T-Jay: We’re keeping ourselves busy with new music in the works, building on the momentum from our 2025–26 India and Southeast Asia tour. Expect fresh releases, potential collabs, and more live dates that will take us to bigger stages. We’re also focused on our debut/full-length album down the line, alongside continuing to represent Northeast India’s independent scene on global platforms. Stay tuned—there’s a lot more of Trance Effect coming soon!