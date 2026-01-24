Disha Patani turns heads in Monisha Jaisingh’s bejewelled saree

Disha Patani recently chose to wear an outfit on an event that clearly stated her choice to alter her style, which she normally carries on the roads every day. Additionally, the actor chose to use the elegance provided by different members of the fashion community, where she was seen sporting the Monisha Jaising saree. In this outfit, aspects of softness and balance were evident.
The saree was white in colour, and its fabric was lightweight and semi-transparent. The semi-transparent fabric gave a weightless look while draped around the body. The gold embroidery on fine silk covered almost the entire part of the saree. There were no bold borders or intricate designing. The design of this saree featured simple texture, which appeared more vibrant upon close inspection.
A delicate crystal work on the waist and the pallu were one of the key details of the saree. The crystals were soft and added sparkle and movement, enhancing the depth of the garment in general. The embellishments were restrained and understated, hence contributing to a refined finish rather than a flashy one.
However, the central and most intricate piece was the blouse. It had been designed to resemble heirloom jewelry in itself, with full and dense embellishments all over. The pearls, the silver sequins, the stonework-all did a job on a definitely structured pattern, almost architectural.
Accents of emerald green and deep ruby red had been knitted into the design, adding richness and creating a pop of contrast against the white base of the saree. The blouse had a plunging neckline. It also had a backless design. This integrated design had a good balance, especially with a consideration of a conventional approach to design.
