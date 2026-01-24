Disha Patani turns heads in Monisha Jaisingh’s bejewelled saree

A delicate crystal work on the waist and the pallu were one of the key details of the saree. The crystals were soft and added sparkle and movement, enhancing the depth of the garment in general. The embellishments were restrained and understated, hence contributing to a refined finish rather than a flashy one.

However, the central and most intricate piece was the blouse. It had been designed to resemble heirloom jewelry in itself, with full and dense embellishments all over. The pearls, the silver sequins, the stonework-all did a job on a definitely structured pattern, almost architectural.

Accents of emerald green and deep ruby red had been knitted into the design, adding richness and creating a pop of contrast against the white base of the saree. The blouse had a plunging neckline. It also had a backless design. This integrated design had a good balance, especially with a consideration of a conventional approach to design.