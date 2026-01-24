Was Palash Muchhal beaten by Smriti’s friends on the wedding day?

Reacting to the allegations, Palash’s advocate, Shreyansh Mithare, issued a strong rebuttal, questioning the credibility and timing of the accusations. In a statement, Shreyansh said, “Vidnyan claims he has paid us money, but there is no evidence of whether this payment was made via cheque or bank transfer." Shreyansh also mentioned that there is no evidence of Palash getting caught with another woman. He also mentions that they do not know Vidnyan personally, but was only introduced to him through Smriti’s father, Shrinivas. "There has been no direct association with him. Why did he remain silent for so long? It is only after the wedding was called off that he has surfaced. Palash is currently exploring his legal options,” he said.

What else Vidnyan Mane had to say?

Vidnyan also alleged financial coercion by the Muchhal family. He said when he met Palash’s mother, Amita Muchhal last month, she told me that the budget to release the film had increased to Rs 1.5 crore, and he was asked to invest another Rs 10 lakh or risk losing the entire investment. He was threatened with being "removed" from the project, which left him with no choice but to file a complaint, he claimed.