Was Palash Muchhal beaten by Smriti’s friends on the wedding day?
Controversies don't seem to leave Palash Muchhal anytime soon, it seems. Just a few days back, following his fallout with Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana, on their wedding day, actor-producer Vidnyan Mane accused Palash of cheating him of over Rs 40 lakh, allegedly linked to an investment in an unreleased film. But now, Vidnyan, who claims to be Smriti's childhood friend, has even more shocking revelations after Palash and Smriti's wedding.
Vidnyan Mane reveals that Palash Muchhal cheated on Smiti Mandhana
Speaking to media, Vidnyan made explosive allegations about the events leading up to the cancellation of the wedding. He said that he was present during the wedding celebrations (November 23, 2025) when the groom, Palash, was caught red-handed with another woman in bed. Vidnyan calls the event "bhayanak", meaning, horrible, and also mentioned how Palash was beaten by the Indian women cricketers. The entire Muchhal family is "chindi chor" (shabby).
Reacting to the allegations, Palash’s advocate, Shreyansh Mithare, issued a strong rebuttal, questioning the credibility and timing of the accusations. In a statement, Shreyansh said, “Vidnyan claims he has paid us money, but there is no evidence of whether this payment was made via cheque or bank transfer." Shreyansh also mentioned that there is no evidence of Palash getting caught with another woman. He also mentions that they do not know Vidnyan personally, but was only introduced to him through Smriti’s father, Shrinivas. "There has been no direct association with him. Why did he remain silent for so long? It is only after the wedding was called off that he has surfaced. Palash is currently exploring his legal options,” he said.
What else Vidnyan Mane had to say?
Vidnyan also alleged financial coercion by the Muchhal family. He said when he met Palash’s mother, Amita Muchhal last month, she told me that the budget to release the film had increased to Rs 1.5 crore, and he was asked to invest another Rs 10 lakh or risk losing the entire investment. He was threatened with being "removed" from the project, which left him with no choice but to file a complaint, he claimed.
He further stated that after the wedding was officially called off, he was allegedly blocked by the family across all platforms. He also mentioned that he later discovered that several other artistes associated with the film had not been paid either, allegedly. He has also threatened to submit evidence against the Muchhal family to the police.
Palash Muchhal issues statement
In response to the mounting allegations, Palash Muchhal issued an official statement via his Instagram Stories. “In light of the allegations made by Sangli-based Vidnyan Mane on social media, I wish to clarify that these claims are entirely baseless and factually incorrect. They appear to be driven by malicious intent to damage my reputation. My lawyer, Shreyansh Mithare, is examining all legal avenues, and the matter will be addressed strictly through appropriate legal channels,” he wrote.
Music composer Palash Muchhal and cricketer Smriti Mandhana were earlier set to marry on November 23, 2025. While the wedding was initially described as postponed due to health emergencies within the family, it was eventually called off, with neither party publicly disclosing the exact reasons behind the decision.