Abhinav Shukla slams troll for body-shaming Ira Khan over Mumbai Marathon outfit

A woman posted Ira's picture from the marathon and wrote on X, "This is Ira Khan, daughter of Aamir Khan. The problem is not the clothes, it is the body. I do not get why people refuse to dress for their body type and still choose to walk around looking indecent. Decency never goes out of style".

In the comment section of her own post, she added after facing backlash, "Only XL and XXL can have a problem with this post of mine".

Responding to the body-shaming, actor Abhinav Shukla took to his X account and shared the aforementioned post. He replied saying, "One Star Kid who is real & down to earth, she dont act entitled , no drama, no show off, no entourage of 5 bouncers & managers ….much of the time she and her brother are traveling in a rick dressed up like normal kids. Whats wrong here i dont understand ! She is at-least putting an effort to be active ! Dressing is purely personal choice !".

Several netizens agreed with the actor and slammed the woman for openly bodyshaming another woman. "You know what’s actually indecent, it’s you who can’t see a woman comfortable in her body & style", wrote one user under the original post. "What you’re doing is body shaming, and it’s not an opinion. It’s simply a lack of intellectual maturity. Clothes do not choose us. We choose them based on our comfort and free will. There is no rule on earth that certain body types are 'supposed' to wear certain clothes", another comment read.

Ira Khan has previously opened up about her body-image issues and insecurities. However, she remains committed to fitness and in that journey, choice of clothes do not matter.