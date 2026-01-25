Linkin Park’s Bengaluru show goes viral after Emily Armstrong wears Assamese gamusa

Linkin Park opened their India debut with their show in Bengaluru on January 23 at Brigade Innovation Gardens. The venue was close to full by early evening, with long entry lines and a large crowd. The Bengaluru setlist focused heavily on older songs like Numb, In the End and Crawling which received the most response of the night. The show was part of their From Zero World Tour and drew almost an audience of around 40,000 attendees.
The concert marked one of the first major international appearances in India for the band with Emily Armstrong as lead vocalist. During the performance of the 2003 hit Faint, a fan threw a traditional Assamese gamusa onto the stage. Emily picked up the cloth and wore it while continuing the song. Gamusa is a red-and-white handwoven textile from the state of Assam and is used as a symbol of respect, welcome, or honour during occasions.
Many photos and videos of Emily wearing the gamusa were widely shared on social media platforms following the concert. Some early posts incorrectly identified it as a ghunghat, but was later clarified that it was an Assamese gamusa.
One user wrote, “So Linkin Park just had their first concert ever in India. Emily wore an ICT jersey during the set and draped herself in a ghunghat during the breakdown of Faint.” The clip became one of the most circulated visuals from the band’s India debut. Emily was also seen wearing an Indian cricket team jersey during the performance, which received mixed reactions online.
Linkin Park is ready to perform at the Mumbai Lollapalooza today at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Other bands performing like Green Day and Imagine Dragons will also be performing at what is being called one of the country’s biggest music festivals.
There hasn’t been any official statement from the band regarding the on-stage gestures, and no additional commentary was issued about the gamusa or the cricket jersey following the performance.
