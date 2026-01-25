Linkin Park’s Bengaluru show goes viral after Emily Armstrong wears Assamese gamusa

Many photos and videos of Emily wearing the gamusa were widely shared on social media platforms following the concert. Some early posts incorrectly identified it as a ghunghat, but was later clarified that it was an Assamese gamusa.

One user wrote, “So Linkin Park just had their first concert ever in India. Emily wore an ICT jersey during the set and draped herself in a ghunghat during the breakdown of Faint.” The clip became one of the most circulated visuals from the band’s India debut. Emily was also seen wearing an Indian cricket team jersey during the performance, which received mixed reactions online.

Linkin Park is ready to perform at the Mumbai Lollapalooza today at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Other bands performing like Green Day and Imagine Dragons will also be performing at what is being called one of the country’s biggest music festivals.

There hasn’t been any official statement from the band regarding the on-stage gestures, and no additional commentary was issued about the gamusa or the cricket jersey following the performance.