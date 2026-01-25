Saiyaara star Aneet Padda's old Timothée Chalamet comment resurfaces

The post in question had a picture of the Oscar nominated actor where he was seen covering his face on a cover photo; he was the cover star for a popular magazine's November 2019 issue.

Under the post, made so many years ago, Aneet Padda, then a teenager, had commented, "Just frickin confess your love to me already. Thank you". The comment by the 23-year-old actor resurfaced seven years later and fans find it adorable!

Aneet Padda burst into the scene as Vaani Batra in the 2025 film Saiyaara directed by Mohit Suri. Previously, she had also featured in the 2022 film, Salaam Venky as Nandini, alongside actors Kajol and Vishal Jethwa. The actor was also seen in the Amazon Prime Video mini-series, Big Girls Don’t Cry.

Aneet Padda has also reportedly signed the film Shakti Shalini, expected to release on December 24, 2026, The film, a Maddock Horror Comedy Universe production, will also star Bollywood actor Kiara Advani.