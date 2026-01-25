Singer Prakriti Kakar ties the knot, shares dreamy pictures

Prakriti had talked about her plans on getting married, sharing that she was getting married at Fort Barwara. According to reports, the wedding ceremony will be followed by a reception party in Delhi which is expected to host celebrities and other musicians.

Prakriti Kakar wore a classic red lehenga for her big day while her groom was dressed in all white. Her wedding festivities were a two-week long saga with more celebrations on the way. Many fans and well-wishers congratulated Prakriti on the milestone.

Her elder sister, renowned singer Akriti Kakar commented under her post, "MY WHOLE HEART ❤️🧿". Her twin sister, Sukriti Kakar wrote, "LOVE YOU BOTH 😭❤️🧿🧿🧿". Bollywood musicians also took to the comment section to convey their regards. "Congratulations and a permanent joy to the both of you, @prakritikakar. 🤗", wrote Vishal Dadlani. "Huge congratulations @prakritikakar 🤍🤗", Tulsi Kumar commented. Recently married singer Stebin Ben also congratulated the couple. Actors Tripti Dimri, Manushi Chhillar were also among the well-wishers. Prakriti Kakar is known for many hit sings including Hawaa Hawaa and regularly covers popular retro songs.