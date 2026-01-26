Ameesha Patel hits out at ‘non-deserving’ entities as she welcomes Bollywood’s post-pandemic shift

Actress Ameesha Patel, known for her major professional revival due to the huge box office success of her movie Gadar 2, has offered useful insights into the evolving nature of the Hindi entertainment industry. Ameesha, an actor, recently participated in an ‘Ask Me Anything’ (AMA) round on X (formerly Twitter), offering her candid thoughts on the industry’s "economic correction."

Ameesha Patel gives a reality check for the industry

While answering a fan’s query about what has been making her smile lately, the Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai star has not minced words about what she believes has been making her smile lately. She advised that perhaps, in a way, the COVID era has been a levelling factor, weeding out individuals who were thriving prior to having some worth within themselves.

"Seeing how the economics have changed post-COVID in Bollywood and all corrections are starting to happen for the good," she wrote. Patel added that "deserving ones are getting their dues" while the "non-deserving ones are finally getting a taste of reality." Although the actress did not point out names, the general implication was clear: in the present scenario, content is the key and not the stars.