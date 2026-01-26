Ameesha Patel hits out at ‘non-deserving’ entities as she welcomes Bollywood’s post-pandemic shift

Actress Ameesha Patel, known for her major professional revival due to the huge box office success of her movie Gadar 2, has offered useful insights into the evolving nature of the Hindi entertainment industry. Ameesha, an actor, recently participated in an ‘Ask Me Anything’ (AMA) round on X (formerly Twitter), offering her candid thoughts on the industry’s "economic correction."
While answering a fan’s query about what has been making her smile lately, the Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai star has not minced words about what she believes has been making her smile lately. She advised that perhaps, in a way, the COVID era has been a levelling factor, weeding out individuals who were thriving prior to having some worth within themselves.
"Seeing how the economics have changed post-COVID in Bollywood and all corrections are starting to happen for the good," she wrote. Patel added that "deserving ones are getting their dues" while the "non-deserving ones are finally getting a taste of reality." Although the actress did not point out names, the general implication was clear: in the present scenario, content is the key and not the stars.
Addressing rivalry
The interaction also touched on the competitive nature of the industry. To a fan who said other actresses must be jealous of her still-relevant legacy and box office successes, Ameesha maintained dignity with firmness.
She banished the idea of professional rivalry, maintaining that each actress has her standing and respect. But she went on to say tongue-in-cheek, "If anyone is jealous... so what? Let them be jealous! How does it concern me?"
Future projects
However, Ameesha remains choosy about her next move notwithstanding the unprecedented success of Gadar 2, which pocketed more than ₹680 crore worldwide, and her recent appearance in Tauba Tera Jalwa. She has expressed a keen interest in the digital space if a project is driven by passion rather than only by commercial interests. "Quality content on OTT is always welcome," she mentioned, adding she would be willing to join a web series "as long as the script justifies my presence." For now, it would appear the actor is happy to wait for the right role that aligns with the industry's new era of merit.