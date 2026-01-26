Jason Momoa makes a bold entrance as Lobo in Supergirl trailer; James Gunn drops the trailer
As the Supergirl trailer arrives, Jason Momoa's casting as everyone’s favourite bounty hunter "Lobo" takes the spotlight. A teaser video was released by DC Studios Co-chief James Gunn on Friday. For the first time, it gives us an up close and personal look at how Jason Momoa looks in his role that has been a dream of his for many years.
Supergirl trailer introduces Jason Momoa as Lobo
On Instagram, James Gunn posted an initial teaser clip, which he later posted a longer form for X. In this Initial teaser Jason Momoa appears to come out of a trailer and has a cigar hanging from his mouth. When asked what would make him like to portray Lobo, he smiles at the camera, revealing his character’s long sharp teeth and seems to be exceedingly pleased with himself. The teaser then shows a montage of footage from the upcoming Supergirl series, showing him on his motorcycle laughing hysterically.
According to James, this scene provides an effective introduction to the character. He believes this was meant to be the last part of Lobo’s introduction, which should leave a lasting impression as well as being unremorseful; The 30 second clip also continues with the original clip’s music from the previous trailer that featured Blondie's Call Me.
The screenplay for Supergirl has been penned by Ana Nogueira and is based on the comic book Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow by Tom King. Directed by Craig Gillespie, the film stars Kara as she meets Ruthye Marye Knoll (portrayed by Eve Ridley) while celebrating her 23rd birthday. This meeting sets Kara on her reluctant journey to battle an unanticipated and merciless foe.
Matthias Schoenaerts, David Krumholtz, and Emily Beecham round out the cast. Jason Momoa is back in the DC Universe as Lobo after two prior Aquaman films. Jason has mentioned several times that Lobo has been his all-time favourite comic character, and he would jump at the chance to portray him. He was officially cast as Lobo in 2024, and the film will be released on June , 2026.