Mel C reflects on keeping daughter out of spotlight amid Beckham family drama

"It’s so hard to be in the shadow of a parent who’s had success," Melanie explained, noting that she made a "conscious decision" to protect Scarlett’s privacy from infancy. While acknowledging that some of her close friends have chosen a different path for their children, the singer insisted there was "no judgment at all," even though she personally felt uncomfortable making that choice for her own daughter.

The timing of the interview coincided with a bittersweet reunion for the iconic girl group. Last Saturday, Mel C joined Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell-Horner and Emma Bunton to celebrate Emma’s 50th birthday. While Mel B was absent, the group put on a united front. Victoria later shared a photo of the reunion, even though she reportedly was "floored" by Brooklyn’s allegations, which included that she sabotaged his 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz.

As for the group’s internal dynamics, Chisholm did admit that their friendships "fluctuate" like any other group, even as she remains particularly close to Emma. Asked about a possible full reunion, Sporty Spice hinted she is ready to get back on stage but indicated that the decision may ultimately come from Posh. With fans speculating a tour could be perfect PR recovery for the Beckhams, the world waits with bated breath to see if the Fab Five will finally become one again.