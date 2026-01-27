Arijit Singh announces retirement from playback singing, fans react with shock and disbelief

Arijit Singh announced his retirement from playback singing. The announcement was made through an Instagram post, which went up shortly after he tweeted about it on his personal X page. This announcement is considered to be quite major for Bollywood as he is one of the top singers in Indian music today.

Arijit Singh’s announcement leaves fans and industry insiders in shock

A post made by Arijit Singh expresses gratitude for all the love he has received from fans throughout the years as listeners. He said in the post “Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey,”