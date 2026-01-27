Arijit Singh announces retirement from playback singing, fans react with shock and disbelief

Arijit Singh announced his retirement from playback singing. The announcement was made through an Instagram post, which went up shortly after he tweeted about it on his personal X page. This announcement is considered to be quite major for Bollywood as he is one of the top singers in Indian music today.
A post made by Arijit Singh expresses gratitude for all the love he has received from fans throughout the years as listeners. He said in the post “Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey,”
Arijit recently made an announcement via Twitter about his future and career path. He thanked God for his success and conveyed his appreciation for listeners of good quality music. He stated he will continue helping more to the aspiring artists. Once again, he expressed gratitude to all those supporting him throughout his career journey.
Numerous supporters showed their astonishment and disbelief at the announcement. One fan wrote ““This is a Virat Kohli test retirement level of shock.” Another fan wrote in disbelief “AI is getting too far.” Another supporter stated “I really didn’t believe it was real. I hope this isn’t real.” Many admirers were concerned that the report had been false, saying things like “Kehdo account hacked hai” (Please tell me the account has been hacked). Other enthusiasts commented about how much they would miss hearing his voice. One said “We will certainly miss your legendary voice, sir". A handful of enthusiasts, however, stated that they looked forward to hear him as an independent artist.