Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos call it quits on their two-year relationship

Supermodel Bella Hadid and professional cowboy Adan Banuelos have allegedly ended their relationship after two years of dating. It has been confirmed that the couple, who shocked fans with their unexpected pairing of high fashion and the gritty ranch life in Texas, split recently after a relationship that fans found to be a breath of fresh air.

Did Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos break up?

The couple was first spotted in October 2023 during a PDA-filled outing in Fort Worth, shortly after Bella split from Marc Kalman. At the time, she was spotted embracing the equestrian lifestyle, regularly spotted at the Fort Worth Stockyards or riding her horse, Tito the Limited. Adan, a Hall of Fame rider, later confessed that he didn’t recognise the supermodel during their initial meeting, calling it a “gust of fresh air.”

A romance on and off screen

Their romance didn’t stay on the ranch for long. Bella announced the relationship on Instagram in February 2024 with a photo dump from her 27th birthday celebration, sporting matching cowboy hats and a romantic kiss. The couple even made a meta appearance on television, surprising fans with a surprise cameo in a December 2024 episode of Yellowstone. Bella played the girlfriend of Taylor Sheridan’s character,