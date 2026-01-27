F1 legend Michael Schumacher can now sit up after 12 years of a fatal accident

Michael Schumacher, the F1 icon is no longer bed bound and is showing serious progress in his recovery. The man got into a deadly accident while skiing back in December 2013 and was in a medically induced coma for a long time.
The F1 legend surviving a 12 year long harrowing wait after a ski accident can now sit up and is no longer bed ridden. The accident occurred back in 2013 when he was skiing in Meribel in the French Alps. Going down the snowy mountains, he slipped and hit his head on a rock badly and that led to this long awaited recovery.
Though little information about his health has been revealed to the public, he was placed in a medically induced coma for several months before returning home to Lake Geneva. Time and again he switches his views between his estates in Switzerland and Majorca. Now that he can sit up, he can be moved around his estate, allowing him to experience more of nature and enjoy the fresh air.
As for other developments, progress remains limited because he can’t respond yet. One of the insiders told a news publication, “You can’t be sure whether he understands everything because he cannot tell anyone. The feeling is that he understands some of the things going on around him, but probably not all of them.”
Michael Schumacher is a seven-time world champion and is one of the greatest motor sports drivers of all time. Born in Germany, as a child he would enjoy pedal kart so much that his father once fitted it with a small motorcycle engine. But that didn’t turn out to be quite a successful gift as the future superstar reluctantly went and crashed it into a lamppost. Back in 1990 he won the German F3 championship, in 1991 he made a stunning Formula 1 debut and the rest is history.