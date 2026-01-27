F1 legend Michael Schumacher can now sit up after 12 years of a fatal accident

Michael Schumacher, the F1 icon is no longer bed bound and is showing serious progress in his recovery. The man got into a deadly accident while skiing back in December 2013 and was in a medically induced coma for a long time.

12 Years Later: Michael Schumacher takes a step forward in recovery by sitting up

The F1 legend surviving a 12 year long harrowing wait after a ski accident can now sit up and is no longer bed ridden. The accident occurred back in 2013 when he was skiing in Meribel in the French Alps. Going down the snowy mountains, he slipped and hit his head on a rock badly and that led to this long awaited recovery.

Though little information about his health has been revealed to the public, he was placed in a medically induced coma for several months before returning home to Lake Geneva. Time and again he switches his views between his estates in Switzerland and Majorca. Now that he can sit up, he can be moved around his estate, allowing him to experience more of nature and enjoy the fresh air.