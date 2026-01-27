Karan Johar announces week-long break from social media: Asks universe to give him strength

Recently, Karan Johar publicly expressed his happiness regarding two successful Hindi movie releases, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar and Sunny Deol’s Border 2. Karan said that the response from audiences shows us that when viewers connect to a filmmaker's story emotionally, they will be back in cinema halls.

In a very detailed manner, Karan expressed his opinions on recent events regarding Hindi Cinema. He stated that two films doing well back to back shows how much Hindi Cinema is alive and well again. He went on to say that critics and naysayers are irrelevant, and the fact is films are successful when they connect with the audience on an emotional level.

Karan Johar previously publicly supported Varun Dhawan after the trailer was released. The actor had received abusive commentary online for his acting abilities with the release of the trailer and songs to a war drama, Border 2. According to many, the clips did not depict Varun's true abilities.