Lauren Sanchez faces backlash over her look at the recent Dior show

After attending the Dior Show during Paris Fashion Week, Lauren Sanchez is receiving backlash from many. This was one of the most exciting spots on the fashion calendar, but attention seemed to gravitate more toward her clothing than the runway. Many people in social media were comparing her clothing to fast-fashion design and called her outfit both un-elegant and ill-fitting. Others indicated the importance of style not being dependent on how much money one has and pointed out how, what they felt was, improperly tailored clothing.

Lauren Sanchez’s Dior look is compared to a regular SHEIN look

Lauren arrived with Jeff Bezos at the Paris venue for the event. The overall styling was designed to modernise the look of traditional power dressing by incorporating elements of lingerie and tailoring into one outfit.

Unfortunately, despite being completely on-trend, the design choice did not translate as. Many fashion aficionados said it was looking a regular SHEIN look. Some also said that it shows that money can’t buy style and elegance.