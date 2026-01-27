Lauren Sanchez faces backlash over her look at the recent Dior show

After attending the Dior Show during Paris Fashion Week, Lauren Sanchez is receiving backlash from many. This was one of the most exciting spots on the fashion calendar, but attention seemed to gravitate more toward her clothing than the runway. Many people in social media were comparing her clothing to fast-fashion design and called her outfit both un-elegant and ill-fitting. Others indicated the importance of style not being dependent on how much money one has and pointed out how, what they felt was, improperly tailored clothing.
Lauren arrived with Jeff Bezos at the Paris venue for the event. The overall styling was designed to modernise the look of traditional power dressing by incorporating elements of lingerie and tailoring into one outfit.
Unfortunately, despite being completely on-trend, the design choice did not translate as. Many fashion aficionados said it was looking a regular SHEIN look. Some also said that it shows that money can’t buy style and elegance.
The 56-year-old donned a tailored skirt suit in a light blue colour, which was reminiscent of the Dior philosophy of sophistication. She wore the tailored blazer unbuttoned so that a dark grey lace bra was exposed and visible through the blazer. The harsh tailoring of the blazer contrasted with the feminine softness of the lace bra to bring about a balance between structure and fashion-forwardness. Critics, however, pointed out that they viewed this as an unflattering aspect of her outfit.
She completed her outfit with a fur-trimmed shawl, which hung down the back and was worn over the shoulders. The fur dramatically enhanced the look and introduced a vintage touch to the overall look. The fitted pencil skirt matched the jacket and ended just above the knee, allowing for a form-fitting silhouette.
Lauren added grey pointed-toe heels to the outfit to enhance the overall polished look. To accessorise, she chose a blue-toned Lady Dior handbag, one of the most iconic pieces from the brand. Despite these styling choices, the majority of reactions were unfavourable.