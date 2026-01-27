Rani Mukerji receives prestigious Vande Mataram Puraskar

The National Award-winning actress Rani Mukerji, who has been honoured with the Vande Mataram Puraskar, the West Bengal Governor’s Award of Excellence, has expressed her heartfelt gratitude on receiving the honour.

I accept this honour with renewed sense of responsibility: Rani Mukerji on winning Vande Mataram Puraskar

The Vande Mataram Puraskar is one of the highest civilian honours of the state, in recognition of her outstanding contribution to Indian cinema. The award comes in a landmark year for the actor, marking 30 years of her journey in cinema.

Talking about the same, Rani Mukerji said, “Today, my heart is filled with a kind of emotion that is difficult to put into words. Winning the Governor’s Award of Excellence, the Vande Mataram Puraskar - on my 30th year in cinema feels incredibly humbling. This honour is not just a recognition of my work—it feels like a homecoming, a warm hug from West Bengal, my roots. I only hope I have done you proud and will continue doing so. Though my journey as an actor unfolded largely in Hindi cinema, my roots have always been deeply, unmistakably Bengali.”

She further mentioned that they live in her values, in her discipline, in her love for art, literature, and above all, in the way I see life, with resilience, warmth, and quiet strength. She went on, “I was born into a family where celebrating culture was a way of living. Music, cinema, storytelling, and intellectual curiosity were part of everyday conversation. And at the centre of that world stood my mother.”