Salman Khan’s Republic Day post with niece and nephew goes viral

Salman Khan skipped the flag-waving theatrics this Republic Day and went for something way different but family edition. Salman posted a reel with his niece and nephew, Ayat and Ahil.
On January 26, the actor shared a video of himself spending the day with his niece Ayat and nephew Ahil, the trio sprawled together and listening to Maatrubhoomi, a patriotic track from his upcoming film Battle of Galwan. Ayat and Ahil are Salman's sister, designer Arpita Khan's children. In the video Salman was humming along while the kids soak it in, looking mildly amused and very comfortable. The internet loved the cute video.
Salman’s much anticipated film, Battle of Galwan is set to release on April 17, 2026. The makers of the 2026 release recently dropped the first music video. With Salman, there’s stunner Chitrangda Singh as the female lead, and vocals are by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. Battle of Galwan is based on the intense, high-altitude confrontation between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley back in June 2020. Salman plays the role of Colonel B Santosh Babu.
The video was loved by many because it felt unusually unfiltered. This wasn’t a promo blitz disguised as nationalism, nor the usual slow-motion montages of flags and fighter jets.
Maatrubhoomi is an emotional anthem tied to Battle of Galwan, a film inspired by India’s clash with Chinese troops. The song leans heavily into sentiment, land, and legacy and placing it in a family setting subtly reinforced the message without hammering it home.
Salman captioned his post wishing everyone a Happy Republic Day and calling the kids “chota chota nanna munna desh bhakts,” which only added to the charm. Fans flooded the comments, praising the actor’s softer side and the understated way he marked the national holiday.
