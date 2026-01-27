Salman Khan’s Republic Day post with niece and nephew goes viral

Salman Khan skipped the flag-waving theatrics this Republic Day and went for something way different but family edition. Salman posted a reel with his niece and nephew, Ayat and Ahil.

On January 26, the actor shared a video of himself spending the day with his niece Ayat and nephew Ahil, the trio sprawled together and listening to Maatrubhoomi, a patriotic track from his upcoming film Battle of Galwan. Ayat and Ahil are Salman's sister, designer Arpita Khan's children. In the video Salman was humming along while the kids soak it in, looking mildly amused and very comfortable. The internet loved the cute video.