Disney Cruise Line to launch Lion King fireworks show with Shah Rukh Khan’s narration

A significant change for the event was the addition of Shah Rukh Khan as the narrator for the event. He has had an extensive relationship with the franchise. He was previously the voice of Mufasa in both The Lion King and Mufasa: The Lion King (Hindi versions). In this new fireworks display, he will be the narrator, using his unique voice and story-telling abilities to help guide guests throughout the presentation.

SRK expressed that The Lion King has a very personal significance for him, surrounded with many generations of history on such themes as courage, hope, family and community. He views this a true full circle experience for both him and his family. The project is influenced by passion. He believes The Lion King: Celebration in the Sky embodies the same type of togetherness and magic that families encounter while they are travelling.

According to Sarah Fox, Vice President and Regional General Manager for Southeast Asia at Disney Cruise Line, having Shah Rukh Khan as a narrator for our guests is very special! He fits perfectly into the Disney story tradition and will bring a one-of-a-kind experience to our cruise guests.