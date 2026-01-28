Priyanka Chopra’s January photo dump includes a peek into Malti’s 4th birthday bash

From kids having a blast to Malti adorably feeding a rabbit, to the little one just relaxing on the boat, to her running through the corridors without a care in the world, to making bath time a little more fun, the post had some fun moments of the little munchkin during the first month of 2026.

One of the photos from the album also had PeeCee smiling from ear to ear as Malti wrote her name in a drawing book. "Random January.. you’ve been good so far," Priyanka wrote the caption.

Previously, Priyanka took to her Instagram Stories to share a glimpse from Malti’s birthday bash, along with the words, “She’s 4.” Nick also uploaded a stunning picture of Malti, but decided to cover her face with a birthday cake emoji. “I can’t believe it. Our little angel is four,” the singer and actor penned.

Meanwhile, PeeCee also made quite a splash during her red carpet appearance at the Golden Globes with hubby Nick Jonas. Her recent social media post included some glimpses of the Global couple from the special evening as well. Priyanka had presented the award for Best Actor (Male) in a TV Series – Drama during the Golden Globes. She was accompanied by Lalisa Manobal, better known as Lisa, a member of the popular Korean girl group BLACKPINK.