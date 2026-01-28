A new generation of smart devices by one of India's biggest online companies

Experience the comfort ofmaximised viewing area and ambient visuals

Echo Show 11 and Echo Show 8 feature an 11-inch full HD and 8.7-inch HD edge-to-edge glass display, respectively, offering vivid colours and sharp picture definition. The new build includes a sleek design, 3D-knit fabric,thin bezels that maximises the displays’ viewing area,and ambient visuals that adapt to the environment for viewing comfort. The high-definition displays are complemented by a13MP camera with centred auto-framing, and noise reduction technology,enabling clear video calls and conversations Amazon Music with friends and family who have Echo smart displays or the Alexa app.

Enjoy room-filling sound with spatial audio

The all-new audio architecture on Echo Show 11 and Echo Show 8 makes them Amazon’s best sounding smart displays currently available in India. Both devices come with front-firing stereo speakers and a custom woofer for room-filling sound with spatial audio. The full-range drivers are placed under the displays and are designed to fire audio frontwards to deliver clear sound with crisp vocals directly toward the listener. People can stream their favourite music, podcasts, or audiobooks through service providers like Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, JioSaavn, or Audible. You can make the most of the screens on Echo Show 11 and Echo Show 8 to access and stream video content from apps like Prime Video and Netflix, and YouTube via Silkbrowser (subscription fees may apply).

The Echo Show 11 is available in Graphite and Glacier White colours at ₹26,999, and Echo Show 8 is available in Graphite and Glacier White colours at ₹23,999.