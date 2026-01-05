Digital safety in the spotlight: India issues ultimatum to X over AI misconduct

The convergence between artificial intelligence and digital safety has reached a new boiling point scenario. The Ministry of Electronics and IT in India has put out a warning notice to Elon Musk’s X, requiring them to submit an ‘Action Taken Report’ in 72 hours. This is in response to non-consensual and sexually explicit images generated by AI-powered chatbot, Grok, on the platform, which has caused an international outcry.

X safeguards under scrutiny

Grok, dubbed the ‘creative’ and ‘unhinged’ AI assistant, has been highlighted recently as a result of its use in the creation of deepfakes. It has been alleged that the AI assistant was readily inducible to change the images of people, especially women, into sexually suggestive pictures. More disturbing, though, was the use of the AI to create sexually suggestive pictures of minors, an oversight that X has since recognised.

Although the problem images have been taken down from the site, a great number of images that had been altered by AI software had been found still viewable by investigators. This has led influential people, such as Indian parliamentarian Priyanka Chaturvedi, to call on more forceful regulation of the software that can potentially be used to harass private citizens.