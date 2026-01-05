Filmmaker Tribeny Rai from Sikkim shares what went behind making her debut feature film, Shape of Momo

A

Yes, there definitely were a lot of challenges. Firstly, the logistics. A professional camera setup, the lights, and even the light men had travelled all the way from Kolkata, one of the nearest metro cities.

But I think I was very lucky to be able to work with my friends from film school. At the institute, we are taught to work within limitations, but then, since I was also one of the producers, I had to take care of both the creative and the production aspects of the film, which ended up being super taxing. However, I believe the real challenge has only begun. Now that I have made the film, I have realised that not many avenues are open for the film, especially since it is in a minority language like Nepali. We are still doing the rounds of festivals and planning how to go about the release to make it accessible to as many people as possible.