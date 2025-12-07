Tripura-based filmmaker Ploto Debbarma opens up about his KIFF-screened feature film Khaani

The recently –concluded 31st Kolkata International Film Festival saw a prominent presence of the North-east this year. In fact, under the Unheard India: Rare Language Films, Tripura-based filmmaker Ploto Debbarma, made quite a spark with his movie Khaani (beloved). The 136-minutes long feature film got not one but two deserving well-appreciated screenings during the Festival.

Bordering on the village of Khumpuimura, where life flows peacefully and steadily, Khaani follows the journey of a newly appointed police officer. While he expects to lead a quiet life in the lush hills, his dreams are shaken when severed body parts start being discovered. As he starts investigating the case, it seems the statement- the most beautiful has the most danger hidden underneath- starts manifesting itself.

Debbarma, a medical graduate turned filmmaker completely self-taught the craft. Motivated by his grandmother’s tales, he started honing his skills in writing plays. He is credited to have directed short films like Jiboner Prarthona and Graveyard of Dreams which have earned laurels in Tagore International Film Festival, Shantiniketan and Booktoux Northeast Film Festival, Imphal. Debbarma has been very particular about upholding the tradition, culture and issues of Tripura and the North East through his craft thereby channeling regional representation on broader stages.

Post his successful screenings, Indulge catches up with Ploto to know what went behind making the feature and what served as inspirations for it.

Excerpts: