Tripura-based filmmaker Ploto Debbarma opens up about his KIFF-screened feature film Khaani
The recently –concluded 31st Kolkata International Film Festival saw a prominent presence of the North-east this year. In fact, under the Unheard India: Rare Language Films, Tripura-based filmmaker Ploto Debbarma, made quite a spark with his movie Khaani (beloved). The 136-minutes long feature film got not one but two deserving well-appreciated screenings during the Festival.
Bordering on the village of Khumpuimura, where life flows peacefully and steadily, Khaani follows the journey of a newly appointed police officer. While he expects to lead a quiet life in the lush hills, his dreams are shaken when severed body parts start being discovered. As he starts investigating the case, it seems the statement- the most beautiful has the most danger hidden underneath- starts manifesting itself.
Debbarma, a medical graduate turned filmmaker completely self-taught the craft. Motivated by his grandmother’s tales, he started honing his skills in writing plays. He is credited to have directed short films like Jiboner Prarthona and Graveyard of Dreams which have earned laurels in Tagore International Film Festival, Shantiniketan and Booktoux Northeast Film Festival, Imphal. Debbarma has been very particular about upholding the tradition, culture and issues of Tripura and the North East through his craft thereby channeling regional representation on broader stages.
Post his successful screenings, Indulge catches up with Ploto to know what went behind making the feature and what served as inspirations for it.
Excerpts:
How did your journey as a filmmaker begin, given that you are from the field of medicine?
I have had a knack for storytelling since a very young age as I was enamored by the Tripuri folktales told to me by my grandmother. Since then I have always written short stories and skits for school plays which later transitioned to writing films after I graduated from college. That's when I met filmmaker Debarati Gupta under whom I worked as an intern on the film ‘Onek Diner Pore’.
What inspired the story of Khaani? Was there a specific incident or idea that triggered the film?
A lot of things inspired Khaani as a whole, there's the food, the Tiprasa cuisine and the culture that I wanted to showcase in the film. I also wanted to explore the greyer side of the human psyche which is not always Black and White.There's no specific incident as such however I've come across multiple hate crimes committed against women every now and then so that'd be an inspiration.
Why did you choose the comedy-thriller genre for your debut feature?
I wanted the film to be as entertaining as possible. I wanted to make the audience laugh and shock them at the same time and I felt this genre was perfect to tell a story like Khaani. Although personally, I would say Khaani is not just a comedy thriller but also a tragedy, a satire, an outlook of our society.
How did Tripura influence your creative voice?
As I was growing up, all I heard people talk about was how bad the cinema culture was in Tripura and how terrible films were being made. So as they say change comes from you, I wanted to be that change and the voice of cinematic culture in Tripura.
What does the title Khaani signify within the film’s narrative?
Khaani comes from the word ‘Bwkhaani’ which translates to ‘from the heart’ and Khaani means ‘beloved; something/someone that you love’. So, this title felt very personal and a perfect fit for the film as the film deals with subjects that the characters in the film love.
What was the biggest challenge you faced while making Khaani?
The biggest challenge was to get our film the finances, the funding that it needed and I'm glad and grateful I stumbled upon the right people (my producers) at the right time who are also my friends.
What does showcasing your debut feature film at a major festival like KIFF mean for you personally and for Tripura’s film community?
I'm very grateful to the selection committee and the jury members for selecting our film and giving us this opportunity to showcase our film at such a grand stage. I couldn't have asked for a better stage to screen our film.
You have made several short films and even feature films. Which format do you like to work with the most?
Personally, I feel short films give more liberty to experiment. I love both the formats but I'm more inclined to making feature films than the short ones as I get more time to explore an idea or a character.
Upcoming works