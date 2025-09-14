Assamese filmmaker Bobby Sarma Baruah opens up on making Rador Pakhi

A

Definitely. As a filmmaker, I do not like making a distinction. I believe cinema is a visual medium, regardless of the language the characters are speaking. So as long as the visual element is spot-on, audiences have no issues connecting with the subject matter. Films depict human stories whose problems and emotions remain largely the same, everywhere. You don’t have to know how to speak Assamese or Malayalam to connect with a film from those regions.

Nonetheless, I would like to highlight how much Assamese cinema has grown over the years. Assamese cinema has found platforms on several film festivals, not just nationally but globally as well. And as a regional industry, the market within India has grown exponentially, reflecting the growth on an international scale. Assamese cinema as a platform for storytelling has also come a long way, with audiences genuinely interested in watching great films that have a story to tell. People have started taking Assamese cinema seriously again after the industry hit a bit of a rough patch in between. As a filmmaker, I believe the growth and attention is definitely warranted and deserved. After all, good cinema in any form should be appreciated.