Documentary Bhupen Da Uncut by Bobbeeta Sharma is an unseen portrait of Assam’s musical legend Bhupen Hazarika

This documentary was not planned. In 1999, Bhupen da (Bhupen Hazarika) was invited by Assam Medical College Doctors Alumni Group of England for a cultural programme. Their chief organiser Dr Nripen Barkataki had also invited my husband Chinmoy Sharma and me. This is where we got an opportunity to spend some time with Bhupen da. Chinmoy later did the camera work while filming Bhupen da’s famous song Manuhe Manuhor Baabe (Humans for Human) on the banks of the River Thames and at Tower Bridge.

Moreover, when we were staying together at a flat in London, Chinmoy captured some candid moments with Bhupen da where he spoke at length about his childhood, his interactions with cultural stalwarts like Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, pioneer of Assamese cinema, his pursuit of higher studies in New York, how he met his wife Priyamvada Patel, the dynamics of their relationship, as well as his philosophy and ideology. Most importantly, Bhupen da recited some of his poems, some of which I believe have not yet been published.

Since this year is being celebrated as Bhupen da’s 100th birth anniversary, what better way to pay tribute to him than this documentary? We found the tapes last year and decided to make this documentary and present it to the world.