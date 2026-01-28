Richa Chadha to produce non-fiction travel, culture series

Actor-producer Richa Chadha is taking on a new venture, a non-fiction series that delves into travel, culture and the stories that define people and places across India. She says it is coming from a place of curiosity and empathy.

The upcoming series will explore the richness of India’s diverse landscapes, communities, traditions and lived experiences, offering audiences a vibrant, immersive look at culture through a contemporary lens.

Richa said, “I’ve always been drawn to stories that live beyond the obvious, in everyday lives, in forgotten corners, and in cultures we rarely stop to engage with truly. This series comes from a place of curiosity and empathy, and from my desire to keep evolving as a storyteller.”

The actress said that producing Girls Will Be Girls gave her the confidence to trust her instincts. “This project allows me to explore real people, real journeys, and real connections in a way that feels deeply personal. I briefly explored this space during the second COVID wave… and that experience reaffirmed my belief that such stories resonate strongly with audiences. I’m excited to take this leap and share these narratives with viewers across India and beyond.”