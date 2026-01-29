Madhavan meets Ajith at Dubai Autodrome; pics go viral

Actor R Madhavan on Thursday met actor Ajith at the Dubai Autodrome, where the latter’s racing team will be seen in action later this week.

Madhavan and Ajith spotted together at Dubai Autodrome

Pictures that showed Madhavan interacting with Ajith at the Dubai Autodrome have now gone viral on social media platforms. Madhavan is the latest in a list of stars to have called on Ajith on the race tracks in Dubai.

It may be recalled that earlier this month, actress Nayanthara and her director husband, Vignesh Shivan, had arrived at the Dubai Autodrome to cheer for actor Ajith, who took part in the popular Dubai 24H Series event.

A video clip that showed the actress and her husband being greeted by Ajith Kumar at the Dubai Autodrome had then gone viral on the Internet. Prior to Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, actor Sibi Sathyaraj had taken to his X timeline to share a video clip that showed Ajith warmly receiving him and his family members at the circuit.

Sharing the video clip, Sibi Sathyaraj had said, "It was a real pleasure to meet #Ajithkumar sir at the #24HDubai racing event today. Was truly impressed by all the effort and hard work he has put into pursuing his passion. As always it was wonderful conversing and spending quality time with you dear sir. Thanks for the opportunity!"