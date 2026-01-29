Paul Dano breaks silence after Quentin Tarantino’s scathing performance critique

The Hollywood community has rallied behind Paul Dano after the actor finally responded to the derogatory comments that director Quentin Tarantino made about him. The feud, which has been brewing since December 2025, finally came to a head at the Sundance Film Festival on Wednesday during a 20th-anniversary celebration for Little Miss Sunshine.

Incredibly grateful that the world spoke up for me so I didn’t have to: Paul Dano

The feud began when Quentin, 62, appeared on The Bret Easton Ellis Podcast and branded Paul as the only "flaw" in the 2007 classic There Will Be Blood. The Pulp Fiction director did not hold back, saying that the 41-year-old actor was "weak" and "uninteresting" before declaring him the "weakest male actor in SAG". Quentin went on to explain that while he did not think the performance was "terrible," he thought it was a "non-entity" and also stated that he did not "care for" Owen Wilson or Matthew Lillard.

Speaking to the press at the Sundance Film Festival, Paul chose to take the high road about the unprovoked attack. "I was incredibly grateful that the world spoke up for me so I didn’t have to," he said, noting that the outpouring of support from his peers was "really nice".