Ranveer Singh in trouble as Karnataka Police file FIR for ‘insulting’ Daiva traditions

The Karnataka Police have lodged an FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh for allegedly insulting the gods and sacrosanct Daiva traditions at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), officials said on Thursday.

Karnataka Police file FIR against Ranveer Singh

The High Grounds police in Bengaluru have filed the FIR following the complaint in this regard by law practitioner Prashanth Methal.

Ranveer Singh has been booked under Sections 196 (threat to public order and social cohesion), 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage the religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or beliefs) and 302 (deliberate, intentional wounding of religious feelings. It applies to anyone who speaks words, makes sounds, gestures, or places objects with the intent to offend) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) Act.

The complainant charged that the act of the accused actor Ranveer Singh was deliberate, intentional and malicious, intended to outrage religious feelings, not only his, but also millions of Hindu devotees promoting enmity, hatred and disharmony between different groups based on religion in society, and insult his religious beliefs towards Chavundi Daiva, thereby promoting disrespect towards a sacred tradition and disturbing communal harmony.

It is also alleged that the accused actor enacted the emotional Chavundi Daiva scene from Kantara: Chapter 1 despite an alleged request not to perform the Daiva act. The complainant submitted that Chavundi Daiva is not a female ghost but a powerful and fierce guardian spirit symbolising justice, protection and divine feminine energy, and holds deep religious and cultural significance in the coastal region. Referring to the deity as a ghost is described as blasphemous and a serious insult to Hindu religious beliefs and practices, the complainant stated.