Rihanna's career-defining opus ANTI turns 10

She then expanded her business more with Savage X Fenty, a lingerie label with runway shows that emphasise diversity in casting and representation. And in 2020, Rihanna became the first female musician to become a billionaire.

Ten years down the line, Rihanna’s relevance hasn't declined. If anything, her absence from music strengthened it. By not flooding the market, Rihanna avoided the burnout cycle that chews up most pop stars by their mid-30s. Appearances were infrequent — from headline-making Met Gala moments to her Super Bowl halftime performance in 2023, which became one of the most-watched in the event’s history.

Her relevance now isn’t about chasing youth or virality. Rihanna represents a version of fame that doesn’t require constant explanation or reinvention. Rihanna is still relevant because she understands that longevity isn’t about staying visible, it's about being undeniable.