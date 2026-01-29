Teyana Taylor's pictures of wearing Louvre stolen crown goes viral

Teyana Taylor hit the headlines at Paris haute couture week. After having an extremely busy first Golden Globe Awards ceremony, getting nominated for an Oscar and prepping to host an episode of Saturday Night Live, it’s been a hectic schedule for her. But more than her her 19th century inspired jewellery at the Schiaparelli spring 2026 haute couture show caught everyone’s eyes.
The Schiaparelli show featured Teyana in a grand tiara made from pearls and diamonds with an equally grand collier necklace. These beautiful pieces were created by Daniel Roseberry who is the creative director of Schiaparelli. His inspiration was the historical jewellery worn by Princess Eugénie. Jeweller Alexandre-Gabriel Lemonnier created the original tiara as well as a matching stomacher during the 19th century for Princess Eugenie. She wore it in an official portrait done by Franz Xaver Winterhalter. Later both the pieces were put on for display at the Louvre museum.
The jewels got famous due to their theft at the infamous Louvre Heist. The tiara was recovered, but it was damaged. Daniel Roseberry stated that he had an idea for creating new designs for the jewels just after they were stolen. But instead of reproducing what was lost, he wished to create new versions of the original pieces. Daniel has maintained the essence of the original tiara, but he has adapted the design to be a more three-dimensional version of its predecessor. His final designs are a fusion of high fashion craftsmanship and a distinct appreciation for French heritage.
The actress paired a lace dress with an opaque dress, finished off with shoes with an unusual height. She was recently nominated for an Oscar for her role in One Battle After Another and is currently receiving much attention in relation to her role.
