Mötley Crüe wins years-long legal battle with former guitarist Mick Mars

Mötley Crüe has won a decisive victory against former guitarist, Mick Mars, resulting in a final arbitration award that rejects every claim Mars made against the band and orders him to pay damages back to the group. The arbitrator’s ruling not only vindicates the band contractually and financially but also dismantles the public narrative Mars promoted in interviews with major outlets.

Mötley Crüe/Miller Barondess LLP obtain complete victory in Mick Mars dispute

The arbitrator, the Honorable Patrick Walsh (Ret.), ruled entirely in favor of Mötley Crüe, confirming that Mars forfeited any right to touring revenue when he chose to stop touring—a rule Mars himself demanded and wrote into the band’s governing agreement in 2008. That amendment explicitly provides that any member who stops touring does not share in touring income.

Despite that agreement, Mars later demanded to continue receiving 25 percent of touring revenue in perpetuity while no longer performing. The arbitrator flatly rejected that position. The Final Award also upheld the band’s decision to terminate Mars as an officer and director for legal cause and ordered him to repay more than $750,000 in unrecouped tour advances. After accounting for the value of Mars’ shares, the final award results in a net judgment in favor of Mötley Crüe.

But the case carries broader significance beyond band business disputes.