Sha’Carri Richardson detained in Florida following high-speed incident

Olympic track and field star Sha’Carri Richardson is in hot water once again after being arrested in Florida on suspicion of driving over 100 mph. The track star, who is just 25 years old, was booked into the Orange County Jail on Thursday, January 29, after the incident, which took place on State Road 429 near Stoneybrook Parkway.

According to the Orange County Sheriff Department, Sha’Carri was reportedly driving at a speed of 104 mph, and it was also alleged that she was "dangerously tailgating" while driving, passing several vehicles disregarding lanes. She was charged with dangerous excessive speeding, and later, she was released with a bond fee of $500.

Sha’Carri’s arrest is in accordance with Florida’s new "Super Speeder" law that came into effect in July as part of efforts to clamp down on offenses on Florida’s roads. According to the law, drivers who are caught driving at speeds of over 50mph above the limit or driving at 100mph or above will be forced to make a mandatory appearance in front of a judge. Sha’Carri is slated to do just that on 26th February and may face a fine of up to $1,000 or even potential jail time.