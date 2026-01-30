Zendaya has reportedly asked Sydney Sweeney to keep a safe distance from Tom Holland

With the third season of Euphoria coming up, people have begun to focus on possible off-screen tensions between actors Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney. There has recently been a lot of talk on social media about possible tensions between cast members from behind the scenes. Though there have been no verified statements from any individuals, insiders claim there are tensions between Zendaya and Sydney, pertaining to the former's BF Tom Holland.

Reported claims of boundaries and on-set separations between Zendya and Sydney Sweeney

As the show prepares to begin its large-scale promotions, there were some circulating claims that Zendaya was uncomfortable with Tom Holland's equations with Sydney Sweeney. Tom regularly visited the Euphoria sets and also mingled with everyone on set.

Reports suggest that Zendaya confronted Sydney Sweeney and asked her not to associate with Tom. Reports also claim that this communication intended to establish boundaries regarding this specific situation and not to dictate who Tom can or cannot speak to.