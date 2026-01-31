Alia Bhatt makes a comeback as a producer: After Jigra's failure announces new project Don't Be Shy

Alia Bhatt’s production company, Eternal Sunshine Productions, has announced her next project as a producer, Don’t Be Shy. It will be directly released to Amazon Prime Video. This follows Jigra’s 2024 theatrical release, which was unsuccessful.

After the box office setback of Jigra, Alia Bhatt returns as a producer

Alia shared the announcement in an entertainingly different, humorous way via a video she posted on her Instagram account. This video is longer than two minutes long and shows Alia and her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, who are also co-owners of the production company. The video shows Alia on the phone, seemingly stressed with the news that their actor is missing. After arguing with the person on the other end, Alia sees that there is camera filming her and becomes gracious and polite to the camera. The camera's voice asks, “What’s the secret to good producing?” Alia answers, “Listening.”