Alia Bhatt makes a comeback as a producer: After Jigra's failure announces new project Don't Be Shy
Alia Bhatt’s production company, Eternal Sunshine Productions, has announced her next project as a producer, Don’t Be Shy. It will be directly released to Amazon Prime Video. This follows Jigra’s 2024 theatrical release, which was unsuccessful.
After the box office setback of Jigra, Alia Bhatt returns as a producer
Alia shared the announcement in an entertainingly different, humorous way via a video she posted on her Instagram account. This video is longer than two minutes long and shows Alia and her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, who are also co-owners of the production company. The video shows Alia on the phone, seemingly stressed with the news that their actor is missing. After arguing with the person on the other end, Alia sees that there is camera filming her and becomes gracious and polite to the camera. The camera's voice asks, “What’s the secret to good producing?” Alia answers, “Listening.”
Then a funny twist appears when her script is eaten by a turtle. Shaheen comes in and tells Alia she had previously warned her against using a turtle. The two then tease about how they are always getting stories that focus on action or revenge before they finally decided they will do Don't Be Shy.
Alia gave her reasoning for choosing this film: " Iss kahaani mein sab kuch hai. Romance hai. Heartbreak hai. Gaane bhi hai. Girls bhi hai, boys bhi hai, teachers aur ek turtle bhi!” Then Shaheen says “It’s a story you grow up with.” They also show the end design for Shy's character by putting a bow on it.
Don’t Be Shy is an indie romantic comedy about Shyamili “Shy” Das. She is 20 years old with plans for her future that turn into unexpected circumstances. Sreeti Mukerji wrote and directed the movie. Alia Bhatt produced her first project for Netflix called Darlings, which was well reviewed. She then produced another movie titled Poacher for Prime Video. But her production company had an unfortunate event during the release of Jigra.