‘Dances With Wolves’ actor Nathan Chasing Horse convicted on sexual assault charges

A Nevada jury on Friday convicted Dances With Wolves actor Nathan Chasing Horse of sexually assaulting Indigenous women and girls in a case that sent shock waves through Indian Country.

Nathan Chasing Horse convicted on sexual assault charges

The jurors in Las Vegas found Chasing Horse guilty of 13 of the 21 charges he faced. Most of the guilty verdicts centered on Chasing Horse’s conduct with a victim who was 14 when he began assaulting her. He was acquitted of some sexual assault charges when the main victim was older and lived with him and his other companions.

Chasing Horse, 49, faces a minimum of 25 years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for March 11.

He has also been charged with sex crimes in other states as well as Canada. British Columbia prosecutors said Friday that once Chasing Horse has been sentenced and any appeals are finished in the US, they will assess next steps in their prosecution.

Friday's verdict marked the climax of a yearslong effort to prosecute Chasing Horse after he was first arrested and indicted in 2023. Prosecutors said Chasing Horse used his reputation as a Lakota medicine man to prey on Indigenous women and girls.

As the verdict was read, Chasing Horse stood quietly. Victims and their supporters cried and hugged in the hallway while wearing yellow ribbons. The main victim declined to comment.

William Rowles, the Clark County chief deputy district attorney, thanked the women who had accused Chasing Horse of assault for testifying.

“I just hope that the people who came forward over the years and made complaints against Nathan Chasing Horse can find some peace in this,” he said.

Defense attorney Craig Mueller said he will file a motion for a new trial and told a news agency he was confused and disappointed in the jury’s verdict. He said he had some “meaningful doubts about the sincerity of the accusations.”