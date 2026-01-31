Rani Mukerji joins hands with Delhi Police to raise awareness for girls, women safety

Actress Rani Mukerji has joined hands with Delhi Police to raise awareness on how to protect girls and women in the national capital. She says a society is judged by how it protects its women and the police stand on the front line of that promise.

Rani Mukerji collaborates with Delhi Police

Rani says, “Safety is not a privilege. It is a right and no girl in this country should grow up learning fear before freedom. A society is judged by how it protects its women and the police stand on the front line of that promise."

"Every uniform carries responsibility, courage, and compassion. When a woman steps out of her home, she should feel confident, not concerned and the Delhi police force is always vigilant to take care of every girl.” Rani said that the law stands with you steadfastly.

"The uniform stands with you like a protective cloak around you. A nation cannot move forward while its women look over their shoulders and I salute Delhi Police for their dedication and resilience to keep girls and women safe across the national capital.”