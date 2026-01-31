Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda getting married on Feb 2? Vlogger shares video from wedding venue

Rumours about Vijay and Rashmika’s wedding rumours are intensifying following a vlogger's video. It is showing the behind-the-scenes footage of their wedding decorations in Udaipur. The couple has reportedly been planning to get married, but there is no definitive information on wedding dates. A vlogger named Tanya has recently posted a video claiming to show the wedding decorations. The video appears to have taken place at a location in Udaipur that looks like part of a royal palace.
There are large red curtains, beautiful chandeliers and royal vintage kitchenware used in the decoration of the wedding. It adds further to the speculation that this will be a very special yet intimate occasion.
The viral video attracted many views, leading to many mixed responses in the comments section from followers of the couple. One person commented "Kuch bhi" while another one wrote "Can you ask who the wedding planner is 🤪🤪?" Some even commented: "Kamaal krte ho yaar itni jldi shaadi bhi krli 🥀" while one fan said “I hope this is true.”
Vijay and Rashmika's wedding is reportedly going to be very private with only family and very few close friends attending. It has also been reported that they were engaged on October 3rd 2025, at Hyderabad. They have worked together in previous Telugu blockbusters Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, and are slated to work together again in Rahul Sankrityan’s new project.