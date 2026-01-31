Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda getting married on Feb 2? Vlogger shares video from wedding venue

Rumours about Vijay and Rashmika’s wedding rumours are intensifying following a vlogger's video. It is showing the behind-the-scenes footage of their wedding decorations in Udaipur. The couple has reportedly been planning to get married, but there is no definitive information on wedding dates. A vlogger named Tanya has recently posted a video claiming to show the wedding decorations. The video appears to have taken place at a location in Udaipur that looks like part of a royal palace.

The inside scoop Vijay and Rashmika’s wedding rumours

There are large red curtains, beautiful chandeliers and royal vintage kitchenware used in the decoration of the wedding. It adds further to the speculation that this will be a very special yet intimate occasion.