Salman Khan files defamation case against Abhinav Kashyap, court restrains filmmaker

The lawsuit alleged that Abhinav Kashyap made allegedly scandalous, untrue, and extraordinarily defamatory statements in 26 videos. After reviewing the content of these recordings, the court concluded that the comments had decreased the public perception of Salman Khan and, in so doing, the comments were harmful for his family’s reputation.

The court emphasised that free speech and expression does not afford any person a right to use abusive or threatening language toward another individual or his or her family. Further, there should not be defamatory statements made regarding the family members of another individual.

Abhinav Kashyap's comments alleging that the Khans are "convicted criminals" and part of a "jihadi ecosystem". The actor further argued that the interview statements were intentionally false and malicious. The application cites examples in which Abhinav has used derogatory language for Mr. Salim Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan.

In addition to Abhinav Kashyap, Khushboo Hazare and the major social media platforms have been named in the defamation suit. The actor requested directions restraining all of the defendants from publishing or disseminating any further defamatory materials or interviews. The Mumbai court has granted interim relief and has temporarily ordered him not make or publish any derogatory statements about Salman Khan or his family.