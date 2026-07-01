Choreographer Bosco Martis faces health scare, gets discharged from hospital

Choreographer Bosco Leslie Martis, who earlier complained of chest congestion, has been discharged from Breach Candy Hospital after a week under medical observation.

Bosco Martis discharged from hospital, advised medication for hypertension

On experiencing uneasiness and congestion in his chest, he consulted doctors, who advised him immediate hospitalisation for further evaluation. He underwent a series of medical tests, scans and investigations. The reports have now come back normal, and the medical experts have attributed the episode to hypertension. Following medical clearance, Bosco has been discharged and has been advised to take adequate rest as part of his recovery.

Before heading home, he visited Mount Mary Church to offer prayers and express his gratitude. He took to Instagram, and shared a picture, as she provided an update to his fans and well-wishers about his health.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote, “Just couldn’t head home before visiting Mother and offer a prayer of gratitude. Happy to share that I’m discharged, doing well, and recovering. Thank you to my family, friends, my fans and everyone who kept me in their prayers and reached out with so much love. God bless.”