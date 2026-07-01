Choreographer Bosco Martis faces health scare, gets discharged from hospital

Choreographer Bosco Leslie Martis, who earlier complained of chest congestion, has been discharged from Breach Candy Hospital after a week under medical observation.
On experiencing uneasiness and congestion in his chest, he consulted doctors, who advised him immediate hospitalisation for further evaluation. He underwent a series of medical tests, scans and investigations. The reports have now come back normal, and the medical experts have attributed the episode to hypertension. Following medical clearance, Bosco has been discharged and has been advised to take adequate rest as part of his recovery.
Before heading home, he visited Mount Mary Church to offer prayers and express his gratitude. He took to Instagram, and shared a picture, as she provided an update to his fans and well-wishers about his health.
He also penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote, “Just couldn’t head home before visiting Mother and offer a prayer of gratitude. Happy to share that I’m discharged, doing well, and recovering. Thank you to my family, friends, my fans and everyone who kept me in their prayers and reached out with so much love. God bless.”
Bosco is now recuperating at home and is expected to resume his professional commitments after taking the rest advised by his doctors.
Earlier, the choreographer took a walk down memory lane, as he celebrated his long-standing professional association with actress Priyanka Chopra. He shared a stylish picture with the actress on his social media. He wrote, “25 years and counting @priyankachopra your vibe is infectious. Always a pleasure collaborating with you”.
In the picture, Priyanka Chopra looked glamorous in a casual yet chic all-white co-ord. Bosco, on the other hand, kept it cool in a black outfit with a cap. Priyanka Chopra also re-shared the picture on her social media account and wrote, “Many more years to come @boscomartis”.
Bosco is one of Bollywood’s most celebrated choreographers and has worked on many blockbuster songs over the years.