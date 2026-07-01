If not Princess of Wales, was Lady Diana destined to be a ballerina?

Even before Diana became the Princess of Wales she was born into the noble Spencers lineage. And for girls of those time, especially those belonging to the aristocratic lineage, engagement with the culture and arts was a mandate. Due to this Diana was always immersed in understanding art, culture, theatre, and dance. Thus, ballet training became a part of her life.

Ballet is not just a dance form; it is a way of living. It teaches one the right grace, posture and brings softness in facial expressions. These became her lifelong friends as Diana is known for her kindness, emotional gestures and grace throughout the world. In fact, friends, family and acquaintances have often revealed in later media reports that she was the happiest when she could express herself through dance. However, her actual relation with the dance was short lived.

A ballet dancer needed a certain height, weight and body build. Diana did not match that. At 5ft 10 inches, she was considered of tall frame and this made her stand out than other female ballet dancers of her time. But she did not entirely give up on the art. Time and again, she was present as part of her official duties in several ballet recitals. She also supported the sustenance of ballet as an art through many of her charity works. And of course, one cannot undermine the influence ballet had her in becoming the ‘perfect princess’.