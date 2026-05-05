Why did Princess Diana rip out her corset before the Met Gala red carpet?

As mentioned by the fashion designer, John Galliano, Diana felt ‘liberated’ without wearing the corset. With the dress, there came more natural and sensuous movements. Now, the dress was not just fashion design but also a statement. She added a pearl and sapphire choker necklace along with her hands holding the small quilted Dior handbag.

The 1996 ball itself was much different compared to today's extravagance. The ‘first Monday in May’ phenomenon was yet to be born and the ball had been in its infancy stages. With Anna Wintour at the helm just a year before, Princess Diana’s inclusion into the event played a huge role in defining what the ball would eventually come to mean.