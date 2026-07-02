Alia Bhatt reveals intense training routine ahead of Alpha release

Alia Bhatt has dialled up the excitement for her upcoming YRF Spy Universe film, Alpha, by sharing an adrenaline-fuelled gym video. As advance bookings for the action thriller officially open, the actor gave fans a glimpse into the rigorous training required to embody her spy character.
The viral clip showcases Alia tackling a high-intensity circuit designed for functional performance rather than mere aesthetics. Rather than focusing on traditional bodybuilding, Alia prioritised movements that build explosive power, endurance and agility. Her regimen included challenging staples such as banded squats to engage the glutes, rapid-fire boxing drills for coordination and clap push-ups to develop upper-body speed.
To achieve the athletic physique necessary for sprinting, lifting and performing complex stunts, Alia incorporated several key exercises into her daily routine:
Kettlebell swings: Used with resistance bands for added tension, this movement targets the glutes and hamstrings while enhancing hip mobility.
Battle ropes: A gruelling addition to the session that improves grip strength and shoulder endurance through high-intensity intervals.
Barbell squats: This foundational strength movement was essential for building the lower-body power needed for the film’s demanding action sequences.
Box jumps: This plyometric exercise helped Alia refine her balance and posture.
Rowing machine: Providing a high-intensity cardiovascular workout, rowing helped Alia maintain stamina whilst remaining relatively low-impact on her joints.
Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha marks the first female-led film in the espionage universe and stars Sharvari alongside Alia. With Bobby Deol playing the antagonist and Anil Kapoor appearing in a pivotal role, the anticipation is palpable. As the film prepares for its theatrical release on 3 July 2026, the dedication shown by Alia serves as a powerful reminder that fitness is truly about building a body that is capable, resilient and strong.