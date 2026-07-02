Alia Bhatt reveals intense training routine ahead of Alpha release

Alia Bhatt has dialled up the excitement for her upcoming YRF Spy Universe film, Alpha, by sharing an adrenaline-fuelled gym video. As advance bookings for the action thriller officially open, the actor gave fans a glimpse into the rigorous training required to embody her spy character.

The viral clip showcases Alia tackling a high-intensity circuit designed for functional performance rather than mere aesthetics. Rather than focusing on traditional bodybuilding, Alia prioritised movements that build explosive power, endurance and agility. Her regimen included challenging staples such as banded squats to engage the glutes, rapid-fire boxing drills for coordination and clap push-ups to develop upper-body speed.