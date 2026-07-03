Vicky Kaushal’s rainy-day post with Katrina Kaif wins hearts online

Vicky Kaushal never leaves a stone unturned to share unseen photos of him and Katrina Kaif, celebrating love and their fantastic bond. This time is no different. As monsoons hit Mumbai, and people are pretty much enjoying the same, after battling the bad daily commute scenes, this heartwarming post was the cherry on the cake.

What Vicky Kaushal posted about Katrina Kaif

The lover-husband Vicky Kaushal shared a rare, warm and cosy glimpse of how he and Katrina Kaif are spending the Mumbai monsoon together.

In that minimalist black-and-white photograph, Vicky is seen seated looking out, while Katrina sits behind him, wrapping her arms around him and resting her chin gently on his shoulder as they watch the rain-soaked view from what looks like their balcony or window.

Vicky kept the caption simple and sweet, writing:"Rains and you. 🤍"