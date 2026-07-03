Vicky Kaushal’s rainy-day post with Katrina Kaif wins hearts online

Vicky Kaushal never leaves a stone unturned to share unseen photos of him and Katrina Kaif, celebrating love and their fantastic bond. This time is no different. As monsoons hit Mumbai, and people are pretty much enjoying the same, after battling the bad daily commute scenes, this heartwarming post was the cherry on the cake.
The lover-husband Vicky Kaushal shared a rare, warm and cosy glimpse of how he and Katrina Kaif are spending the Mumbai monsoon together.
In that minimalist black-and-white photograph, Vicky is seen seated looking out, while Katrina sits behind him, wrapping her arms around him and resting her chin gently on his shoulder as they watch the rain-soaked view from what looks like their balcony or window.
Vicky kept the caption simple and sweet, writing:"Rains and you. 🤍"
Since the couple is extremely private about their personal life, especially since welcoming their baby boy, Vihaan, late last year, rare snippets like this always drive fans wild. The comment section immediately blew up with people praising their effortless chemistry. One fan left a comment that quickly went viral on its own, writing, "Vihaan Kaushal will someday keep this photo in his wallet when he grows up," while others compared the moody, romantic aesthetic of the monochrome shot to vintage Indian cinema classics. Even Vicky's upcoming film Love & War co-star, Alia Bhatt, was quick to leave a like on the picture.
Along with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, set to release some ime in January next year, where Vicky will be seen alongside Alia and Ranbir Kapoor, Amar Kaushik's Mahavatar is all set to release during Christmas this year, in which vicky will be seen playing the legendary warrior Chiranjeevi Parashurama, because of which he needed to undergo a massive physical transformation, reportedly dedicating over a year to intensive prep and the shoot for this ambitious mythological project.
Katrina, however does not have any officially announced upcoming movies on her immediate slate. She is currently on her motherhood break and was last seen in the Merry Christmas, opposite Vijay Sethupathi.